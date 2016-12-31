Elysian Library Celebrates Noon Year's Eve

Dozens of kids rang in the New Year a few hours early at Elysian Library.



The library hosted their first ever Noon Year's Eve, the kid version of the holiday countdown, filled with balloons, confetti and crafts.



"It's so great to see that they're having fun and that enjoying the marshmallow shooters and the snow globes. It's great they can come and enjoy our library and seeing that there are other things in the library besides just quiet time and books," said Elysian Library Mini-Clerk June Rezac.



Elysian Library is among one of three libraries in the area hosting this event. Friends of the Library Group helped to provide snacks and goody bags for the children.

--KEYC News 12