Faribault Goats Feast On Christmas Trees

As they say one man's garbage is another, well not man's, but goat's treasure.

Goats in Faribault are feasting on some delicious Christmas trees.

Jake Langeslag who owns the Faribault farm...Started this unique recycling plant to help the city and residents dispose of the old trees.

Langeslag says he collects the trees--

And feeds them to the goats for two reasons.

One it keeps the trees out of the landfill and two--

The goats' digestive systems help get rid of the trees naturally.

Langeslag says: "Its a great win-win the goats get a great benefit of getting some good vitamin c and other nutrients. People like to see things get used and recycled. It makes people feel good."

Last summer Langeslag started goat dispatch--

By renting out his herd of goats to cities, golf courses and homeowners--

As a natural way to get rid of invasive plant species.