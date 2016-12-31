A Look Back At The Top Stories Of 2016

Just as you may have expected 2016 was quite the year in headlines, as the stories that got the most attention tended toward the destructive side of things.

February 2

Madelia's downtown goes up in flames. The total destruction of the city's business district resulted in an outpouring from throughout the region to help the city rebuild.

MadeliaStrong moved forward with reconstruction, though hurdles still remain on financing.

April 6

Tink Larson Field burns to the ground. The Waseca baseball field, named after the city's hall of fame coach, is believed to have been destroyed by arson, though no suspects have been found.

The Minnesota Twins sent their ground crew down to get the field back into playing shape in May.

Waseca continues fundraising efforts to rebuild the grandstand.

April 21

Dearly beloved, Music legend Prince is dead.

An enigmatic mastermind of funk, R&B, rock, and whatever genre he felt like perfecting.

The reclusive star died at his Paisley Park home, the victim of an opioid overdose.

Legal battles continue over his estate.

May 4

After years in court, stemming from his plan to carry out a mass killing at his school, Waseca native John LaDue is released.

Police initially stumbled on the plot in 2014, and while they were able to secure a conviction, the inability to find a treatment facility for the now 19 year old's depression, led to his controversial release once his sentence was up.

He's currently training to be a pipefitter.

June 6

Governor Mark Dayton refuses to sign a tax bills passed by a GOP controlled House and a DFL controlled Senate, effectively vetoing the legislation.

A Madelia aide bill is left by the wayside, as is money for the Security Hospital, and state approval for local option sales taxes for Mankato and North Mankato.

The Legislature also failed to pass a transportation and bonding bill.

September 3

The remains found at a rural Minnesota farm are confirmed to be those of Jacob Wetterling, thus ending a 26 year ordeal.

Danny Heinrich, who was arrested in connection to the case more than a year prior, led authorities to where he buried the body, admitted to the crime while he pled guilty to child porn charges, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

September 21

The rain finally stops. But not before overwhelming the city of Waseca, which received more than 10 inches of rain in a 48 hour span.

One third of all homes in the city took flood damage, some of them completely destroyed.

St. Clair again had to deal with floodwaters destroying its water treatment plant.

October 12

Minnesota's health care exchange is in trouble again. After subsidies to insurance companies expired, insurance premiums for those that don't receive individual subsidies explode on the MNsure market.

State leaders talk of stepping in to lessen the increases, but those talks fell apart.

November 8

Election Day. And it was a big one. We can sum up the category just by saying one word - Trump, but so much more was going on, including a Republican takeover at the state level, and three new members of the Mankato City Council.

November 9

After receiving overwhelming support at the ballot box, Mankato and North Mankato now take their local option sales tax fight to the Capitol.

The cities lost legislative approval when Governor Dayton pocket vetoed the tax bill, so now they try again.

The tax is crucial to the future of the region, both for infrastructure needs and what many expect to be a regional sports complex.

November 14

The Nicollet bypass on the Highway 14 expansion is officially completed, ending two years of work on the nine mile stretch.

A separate project, raising 169 to avoid flooding issues also created a lot of detour headaches between Mankato and St. Peter.

That $30 million project was completed in October.

December 9th

Eide Baily announces they'll be relocating to a yet to be built development on the corner of Main and Second Street, adding again to the transformation of downtown, which included the opening of the Performing Arts Center earlier this year, and continues the rush by businesses to be part of a revitalized city center.

Now on to 2017.