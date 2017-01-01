Mankato Welcomes Its First Baby of 2017

2017 is already bringing plenty of joy for one local family.

Baby Abygail Manthe was welcomed into the world at 2:30 Sunday morning, making her the first baby born at Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato this year.

The seven pound, one ounce baby girl is Paula and Josh Manthe’s second daughter. Abygail's older sister, Kyra, is three.



“It’s exciting because she wanted a sister. It’s fun because we have all the girl stuff. We can do all the princess things and all the girly things around the house. Now she has someone she can play with too,” said mother Paula Manthe.



The family says they hope to return to their home in Eagle Lake within the next two days.

According to the hospital, the most popular baby names born there in 2016 were Evelyn, Adelyn/Adeline and Paisley for girls and Jackson, Elliott and Wyatt for boys.

--KEYC News 12