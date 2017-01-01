Kiwanis Holiday Lights Officially Dim

More than 80 volunteers were out bright and early Sunday morning, dismantling the one and half million lights that lit up Sibley Park over the last month.

"It's a beautiful day to be outdoors and a great way to start the year," said Kiwanis Holiday Lights Volunteer Coordinator Matt Norland.

Saturday marked the last day visitors could walk or drive through the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display. Now, volunteers from various businesses, church groups and non–profits are wasting no time cleaning up.

"We have Kiwanis Holiday Lights leaders that are assigned 5–10 volunteers. Then he or she has to make sure everyone in their group understands what we're trying to accomplish, whether it's tearing down lights or putting the candy canes away," said Norland.

Sunday is the first of four days in which volunteers will break down the decorations, which will then be put in the warehouse until the 2017 holiday season.

"In the warehouse, we're taking all of the lights that our volunteers are taking down in the park. We're putting them on wooden spools, which makes it really easy for us to be able to un–spool the lights when we go to set up next year," said Kiwanis Holiday Lights Marketing Co-Chair Shannon Gullickson.

Although the 2016 clean–up effort is in full swing, organizers are already preparing for next season's display.

"We will actually be working in the summer with some of our volunteers when we do purchase additional lights. We take them out of the packages and we spool them. For the most part, our work will be done between next week and then October when we go to set up again," said Gullickson.

Norland added, "We'll start the brainstorming process as far as what worked well this season, what didn't and what we're looking forward to for 2017."

If you missed the lights this season, don't worry. The display will officially light up again on November 24, 2017.

To volunteer to help clean-up, visit the Kiwanis Holiday Lights website.

--KEYC News 12