First Day Hikers Kick Off Active New Year

Area residents are starting 2017 off on the right foot.



On Sunday, Minneopa State Park hosted its annual First Day Hike.

Over 70 residents met at the park's waterfalls to enjoy the winter landscape before taking off on a 2 mile hike.



"This is something that goes on all over the country. It's an idea of getting people out on the first day of the brand new year and doing something active and fun," Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka.



Hikers followed the trail along the waterfalls down to the creek. This is the fifth year the park has hosted the event.

