Update: Search For Gunman in Istanbul Attack Killing At Least 39

The search is on in Turkey for the gunman who went on a shooting rampage inside a popular Istanbul nightclub as revelers celebrated the new year. At least 39 people were killed and close to 70 more were wounded.

Surveillance video shows people trying to hide at the entrance of the Reina Nightclub in Istanbul, as the gunman approaches, firing his weapon.

Authorities say the attacker killed a policeman and civilian outside the club before continuing his rampage inside.

Security guard Emrah Altun said, "I heard machine–gun fire. I ran away. What could I do?"

Footage taken inside the club shows the gunman wearing different clothes. Turkish authorities say he acted alone.

Witness Sinem Uyanik says she fainted during the shooting and her husband was shot three times. He survived.

Turkey's Prime Minister visited some of the wounded in the hospital Sunday...

While the first funerals were held for some of the dead.

Officials say two dozen of the fatalities were foreigners, including seven Saudi nationals, three Indian citizens and one Israeli woman.

Outside the club Sunday, red flowers paid tribute to the victims while police in riot gear stood guard.

The owner of the nightclub told Turkish media that U.S. authorities had warned of a possible attack, but the U.S. government issued a statement denying it knew of any specific threat against the club.

