Oil Pipeline Protesters Take To Rafters of US Bank Stadium During Vikes' Game

Two people were arrested at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday in Minneapolis after hanging a giant banner from a beam protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Police say Karl Mayo, 32, and Sen Holiday, 26, climbed over a guard rail to gain access to the rafters. They lowered a sign with the word "Divest" calling for U.S. Bank to sever ties with the pipeline project.

The Vikings were playing the Chicago Bears at the time.

Play was not interrupted on the field during Sunday's game, but eight rows of fans below the banner were cleared as a precaution.

Authorities waited for the game to end before removing the protesters.



Both were taken to the Hennepin County Jail and are facing gross misdemeanor burglary and trespassing charges.

No one was injured during the incident.