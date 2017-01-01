KEYC - Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash in Northeast Minnesota

Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash in Northeast Minnesota

Authorities say a 22-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his snowmobile while riding in northeastern Minnesota.
        The victim is identified as Wayne Gunnar Anderson of Grand Marais. WDIO-TV reports authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and took Anderson to a hospital where he later died.
        The Cook County Sheriff's Department says Anderson and a friend were riding on separate snowmobiles along a ditch north of Grand Marais. 
        A preliminary investigation found the riders encountered deep crevices in the snow from a creek bed and were both thrown from their snowmobiles. 
        An autopsy is pending, and officials believe Anderson suffered a broken neck on impact. He was then struck by the second snowmobile, but no additional injuries were noted. 
        Officials say alcohol was not a factor. 