Man Dies In Snowmobile Crash In Northeastern Minnesota

Authorities say a 22-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his snowmobile while riding in northeastern Minnesota.

The victim is identified as Wayne Gunnar Anderson of Grand Marais. Authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and took Anderson to a hospital where he later died.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department says Anderson and a friend were riding on separate snowmobiles along a ditch north of Grand Marais.

A preliminary investigation found the riders encountered deep crevices in the snow from a creek bed and were both thrown from their snowmobiles.

An autopsy is pending, and officials believe Anderson suffered a broken neck on impact. He was then struck by the second snowmobile, but no additional injuries were noted.

Officials say alcohol was not a factor.