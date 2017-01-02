Man Arrested In Connection With Missing Northfield Teen

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a missing Northfield teen found safe over the weekend.

16-year-old Naomi Bruestle was reported missing from her Northfield home on Friday.

On Saturday, the BCA reported Bruestle was found safe in Wisconsin.

River Falls Police arrested a man Saturday night at an apartment complex in connection with the case. The man , whose name hasn’t been released, is facing requested charges of child enticement.

Police say Bruestle was transported to the local hospital for treatment and evaluation before being returned to the custody of her parents.

The investigation is ongoing.