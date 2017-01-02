Man Dies After 60 Foot Fall At Iowa State Park

A man has been killed in a fall at Ledges State Park in central Iowa's Boone County.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department says the man fell about 60 feet from an overlook off Lost Lake Trail around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead on arrival at a Des Moines hospital.

The 63-year-old Ames man was one of several people participating in an annual group hike. His name hasn't been released.