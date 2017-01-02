Over 3,300 Minnesota Four-Year-Olds Attend Voluntary Pre-K In 2016

Thousands of Minnesota kids are getting a jump start on their education.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, over 3,300 four-year-olds are attending voluntary pre–kindergarten as of this fall.

The program was established by Governor Dayton and the 2016 Minnesota Legislature in order to prepare children for success as they enter kindergarten the following year. The funding allows districts and charter schools with recognized early learning programs to to incorporate a pre–K program into their E–12 system.

MDE says just over one–fifth of Minnesota school districts are providing free, voluntary pre–kindergarten for 4–year–olds.