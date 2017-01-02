Minnesota State Patrol Makes 62 DWI Arrests Over New Year's Holiday

The Minnesota State Patrol made over 60 DWI arrests over the holiday weekend.

Preliminary numbers released by the State Patrol report 62 DWI arrests statewide between Saturday and yesterday.

That number doesn't include arrests made by county or city agencies.

A total of 152 people were arrested for DWI last year on the New Year's holiday, compared to 174 DWI arrests in 2015.

The State Patrol expects to release the total arrests made statewide by the end of the week.