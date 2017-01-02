Family Identifies Man Shot By Police As Chase Tuseth

Family has identified 33–year–old Chase Tuseth of the Twin Cities area as the person fatally shot by Mankato Police Saturday morning at the Country Inn and Suites.



This information has not been confirmed by Mankato Department of Public Safety or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who's investigating the incident.

According to Tuseth's uncle, Mark Liptrap, his family learned from officials Saturday night that Tuseth was the man shot.

He says Tuseth graduated from MSU–Mankato and taught at an alternative school in the Twin Cities.

Liptrap says his family is now seeking answers.



Tuseth's Uncle Mark Liptrap said, "It would clear up a lot I think if we saw the security camera stuff, what happened to the police officer, what type of an encounter was it, did it require shooting. Did Chase assault the officer?"



A BCA spokesperson says they will be releasing additional information including the officer's name once interviews are finished.

Adding initial interviews in these cases can take up to several days.

--KEYC News 12