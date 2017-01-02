MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Trivia Night To Benefit Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota

Kaaren Grabianowski, Event Sales Manager at the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the Museum's annual Trivia Night. The event takes place Saturday, February 4. Teams of 8 are invited to the Country Inn and Suites in Mankato for 6 rounds of Trivia , a meat raffle and dinner. The cost is $40 per ticket, with proceeds benefiting the Children's Museum. The event goes from 5:30-9:30 p.m. To register your team, visit https://37358.blackbaudhosting.com/37358/Trivia-Night-at-the-Country-Inn--Suites.