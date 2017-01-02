Superior Police ID Two Brothers Involved in New Year's Day Shooting

Superior Police have released the names of two brothers who were shot - one fatally - on New Year's Day.

Police say 21-year-old Kyle Androsky was found shot to death Sunday morning in an alley behind the Third Base Bar.

His brother, 27-year-old David Androsky, was found inside the bar. He had been shot in the chest. Police say he was taken in stable condition to a hospital in Duluth, Minnesota.

Police say an altercation between people inside the bar ended up behind the bar, with the two brothers being shot.

An autopsy was scheduled Monday for Kyle Androsky.

Police say the shooting was not random, and that the suspect and victims had a connection.

-KEYC News 12