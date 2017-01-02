Lawmakers Return to St. Paul Tuesday

Minnesota lawmakers will return to the newly refurbished Capitol on Tuesday to begin the 2017 legislative session.

As the elected officials head back to work, they face another test of whether a Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton and all-Republican Legislature can agree on a new, two-year budget without bringing state government to a standstill. That's what happened in 2011, the last time Dayton faced full GOP control.

But much of their agenda will be unfinished work from years past. The top priority is addressing skyrocketing health insurance premiums that took effect with the New Year for shoppers on the individual market. Old debates over tax relief and transportation funding will continue in 2017 as well.

The Legislature will adjourn sometime in late May.

-KEYC News 12