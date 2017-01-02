MN Counties Want Delay in Buffer Law

Minnesota county officials want to delay a law designed to prevent agricultural runoff from polluting lakes and streams.

While there is wide support for the concept of buffers, county officials contend there is confusion and questions about the law.



The buffer program is set to take effect in November. It was a signature issue for Gov. Mark Dayton last legislative session. The idea is that 50-foot strips of permanent vegetation will filter runoff before it reaches rivers and lakes.

Roseau County Commissioner Jack Swanson tells Minnesota Public Radio News a key concern is who will pay to implement and enforce the measure.



The Legislature included $10 million in the tax bill to help counties cover the cost, but Dayton vetoed the bill, leaving the program unfunded.



-KEYC News 12