Authorities Release Names of Officer, Man Involved in Mankato Shooting

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has identified Chase Anthony Tuseth, 33–years–old of Chanhassen, as the man who died in this weekend’s officer–involved shooting.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec.31 at Country Inn and Suites in Mankato.

Authorities say Gary Schnorenberg, a 30–year–veteran of Mankato Public Safety, fired his weapon after a struggle with Tuseth.

The BCA's investigation says Schnorenberg gave several verbal warning before successfully using his Taser.

But while he was trying to handcuff the subject, Public Safety says Tuseth broke free and began hitting and kicking the officer, which is when Schnorenberg fired his weapon.

Efforts to resuscitate Tuseth were unsuccessful.

Tuseth's uncle, Mark Liptrap says the family is still trying to come to terms with what happened.



Liptrap said, "Raising a kid and they're 33–years–old and they're taken down by something like this, it would be devastating to anybody."



Liptrap says his nephew taught English in Korea and graduated from Minnesota State University–Mankato.



Liptrap said, "I am making this assumption, nobody has said this but he was in Mankato and if it were me, I probably would have gone down to visit some college buddies and that's kind of why I think he was down there."



Shakopee Public Schools says Tuseth was hired by the district in August 2016 as a science and physical education teacher.

The BCA's investigation is ongoing and once it is complete, it will be handed over to the Blue Earth County Attorney's Office for review.

Schnorenberg is on standard administrative leave; he was also taken to hospital with injuries but has since been released.

***FROM MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY***

The officer and the deceased subject have been identified in an officer involved shooting incident that occurred at the Country Inn & Suites in Mankato on Dec. 31.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the officer who fired his weapon as Officer Gary Schnorenberg. Officer Schnorenberg has been with the Mankato Department of Public Safety for 30 years. He is on standard administrative leave.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased subject as Chase Anthony Tuseth, age 33, of Chanhassen, Minn.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety received a 911 call at 4:02 a.m. on Dec.31 from an employee at the Country Inn & Suites in Mankato who reported that Tuseth was behind the counter in the lobby and was throwing items.

According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation, Officer Schnorenberg responded to the hotel and encountered Tuseth in a hallway near the pool. After several verbal commands were not obeyed, Officer Schnorenberg deployed his Taser successfully. During the attempt to handcuff Tuseth, he broke free and began hitting and kicking Officer Schnorenberg. During the struggle, Officer Schnorenberg fired his weapon, striking Tuseth.

Resuscitation efforts at the scene were unsuccessful. Officer Schnorenberg was treated for his injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System and released. The Mankato Department of Public Safety does not use body-worn cameras. No weapons were recovered at the scene. Responding agencies were the Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The BCA’s investigation into the officer involved shooting is ongoing. Once it is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office for review.

