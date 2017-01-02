Quick-Thinking Welcome Woman Narrowly Survives Crash

"It was just a normal morning. I was driving to work and it honestly didn't look too slippery," crash survivor Kristie Cook said.

"I heard Kristie leave for work about 6:25 or so I think it was so I was half awake. My alarm hadn't gone off yet," Kristie's husband Darin Cook said.

"I was driving 50–55 miles an hour. I was just getting on the interstate about a mile out of town and it happened in a second. My back tires just went and I went sideways into the median and I rolled the car and I remember opening my eyes during the one roll, but when I landed I had no idea where I was. I was on the other side of the interstate sideways taking up both lanes with the car. I saw headlights and I unbuckled and got out of the car. My wheels were down so I was lucky for that and I saw a semi coming, got out, I tried waving my hands and the semi was not stopping so I ran into the median and I watched the semi plow my car," Kristie said.

"I heard the page. The worry and concern was there and I was dialing her phone number as another call came in and it was her from a different number. Well, I got out to the scene and saw the car and, like I said, if I wouldn't have heard her voice and knew that she was okay, seeing the car I would have realized that no one would have survived that," Darin said.

"They found I had whiplash. I did have bumps on my head even though I didn't feel it. I think I hit the steering wheel because I have a bruise all the way from my upper knee down my leg and just cuts on my hand. There are so many ifs, like what if the airbag deployed what if I was knocked unconscious and had no idea. I mean I was in my right state of mind," Kristie said.

"I've heard she's so luck she should go by a lottery ticket today. It was a Christmas miracle we've heard that too," Darin said.

"I guess I didn't even cry until I looked down at my hand and realized I didn't have my wedding ring," Kristie said.

"But all that stuff is replaceable, she's not. We would be without a mother, without a wife, with her life so we're very grateful," Darin said.

"The only thing I can keep thinking of is there was a guardian angel there with me. Somebody was there with me," Kristie said.

