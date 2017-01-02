Winter Break Keeps Mount Kato Busy

Area students' winter break is coming to an end, but before hitting the books, they're hitting the slopes.



Mount Kato says after the late start, they were ready for the holiday week rush... when most kids and their families were off.

Last week they averaged 800 people a day.

Even though the mild weather didn't impact the slopes, it also helped bring people outside.



Mount Kato Manger John Nelson said, "Typically they're busy at home with their presents but once it's a little too much, they end up coming out and end up burning off some of that energy out on the ski slopes."



Even though students will be back in school, Mount Kato isn't slowing down, with the slopes hosting the World's Largest Ski Lesson on Friday, Jan. 6.

--KEYC News 12