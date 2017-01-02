Three Released From Jail After Hanging Banner at U.S. Bank Stadium

KEYC - Three Released From Jail After Hanging Banner at U.S. Bank Stadi

Three people are out of jail after being arrested after opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline suspended a large banner inside U.S. Bank Stadium during a Minnesota Vikings game. The banner urged U.S. Bank to pull its investments in the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Online jail records show the three were released Monday.

The two climbers plan to make a statement outside the stadium Tuesday. Formal charges are also expected Tuesday.

