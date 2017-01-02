You Can Do It: Tips To Keep That Fitness Resolution

Many people have the New Year's resolution, "get healthy," or "lose weight," which often means joining a gym. So it's no surprise January is one of the busiest months for gym memberships.



"I have seen a lot of new faces, especially right now, about this time of the year," Ryan Sathoff, a four year member of Snap Fitness said.



"I have that all the time. Every New Years, same deal, every New Year," Eric Sash said, the owner of the North Mankato Snap Fitness said.

And while it's on many people's list of "to–do," it's not that easy getting to a gym as often as we want.



"Yeah I mean, they gotta understand this is a life change, not a quick change. It'll take a good 6 months to a year for actually good results," Sash said.



But sticking to it is the hardest part, especially when you're doing it alone. So the number one tip to making sure you reach your health goals this year: bring a friend!



"If you have a friend, if you have a buddy, go work out, and it's a great way—and it's a great way to meet other people too," Sathoff said. And even though it won't be a quick fix, those at Snap Fitness say setting small goals and making little lifestyle changes can make the biggest difference.



"You have to put your time into it. And stop with the excuses. I mean, 30 minutes can go a long ways," Sash said.



"Just show up. The hardest part is just getting here," Sathoff said.



?And once you get there, there will be someone waiting to push you to make sure you reach your goal for the year, and not just the week.