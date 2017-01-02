Update: Road Conditions In Mankato Become Slippery

The weather has made the roads just a little slippery out there. MnDOT says they're dealing with some freezing rain in the western part of the state and even some right here in Mankato. MnDOT is busy getting salt out on the roads to make sure the rain doesn't re–freeze and cause the roads to get super slick.



"We'll have crews out there trying to treat areas that are most likely to freeze. And as the temperatures drop throughout the evening we do that we'll see some areas that will get slippery," MnDOT Maintenance Engineer Jed Falgren said.



MnDOT reminds all drivers to check 511mn.org before heading out when roads are supposed to be bad.

Also, don't forget to increase your following distance, slow down, and be cautions on roundabouts, bridges and at stop signs.