Waseca Native Nabs Google Internship

There are few things more coveted by a college student - getting the last spot in your favorite class, the perfect spring break, a 4.0 GPA - all pale in comparison to an internship with Google.

Chase Roberts is leaving for Silicon Valley on Friday, "The acceptance rate of a Google internship is less than Harvard. For 2015, 40,000 kids applied for a Google internship and 1,500 got in. That's a 3% acquisition rate, where at Harvard, it's 6%. It's actually easier to get into Harvard than to get into Google."



He says persistence is key. He'd know. Roberts, a junior at RPI in New York, applied three times for the coveted spot, using each rejection as a way to build up to where he needed to be.



Roberts says, "From that failure, I was able to get a different internship at a company in New York City called Bloomberg. They taught me how to do distributive computing, because of that one thing they taught me, a team at Google, when I reapplied and got through the interview, specifically wanted me for that one reason. That's how I was able to get in."



Exactly how it works isn't something I'd be able to explain - but it could relate to driverless cars, and it involves getting robots to learn how to open doors.



Roberts, "There are 100s of thousands of different types of door knobs, and to be able to program a robot to open every single door knob, it's very difficult. Too much to program, too difficult to do. We're going to program the robot to do these types of things."



-- KEYC News 12.