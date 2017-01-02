Plonsky Reaches 1000 Points, Clippers Defeat Rockets

It was a special night for the Cleveland Clippers Boys Basketball team as all eyes were on Junior Guard Austin Plonsky as he looked to score his 1000th career point against the Randolph Rockets. Plonsky only needed two points to reach the 1000 point milestone and it only took 53 seconds for him to accomplish that. Plonsky would go on to score 16 points in the game, his teammate Carter Kopet led the team with 27 points. The Clippers defeated the Rockets by a score of 76-49. Cleveland is now 9-0 on the season and will hit the road to play Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Friday night.