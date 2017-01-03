UPDATE: Employee Killed After Falling Into Gran Bin At Shakopee Malt Plant

Updated: 10:15 a.m.

Police say a man has died in an accident at malt production plant in Shakopee.

Officers were called to Rahr Malting Co. about 9:15 p.m. Monday where a worker was found dead in a grain bin. Investigators say the man's fall into the bin was apparently accidental. Police say it's not known how long the victim was in the grain bin before he was found by co-workers.

Authorities say the victim is a 58-year-old man from South St. Paul. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate.

***

Police say a man has died in an accident at malt production plant in Shakopee.

The fatal accident happened about 9:15 p.m. last night at Rahr Malting Co., which produces and distributes malt brewing supplies.

Authorities say an employee fell into a machine. Firefighters arrived minutes later and pulled the man out, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials haven't provided any other details at this point. The incident remains under investigation.