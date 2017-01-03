MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Upcoming Events At The Blue Earth County Historical Society

Jessica Potter with the Blue Earth County Historical Society joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about some upcoming events. The Fur Trade in Minnesota Exhibit is open now through January 7 at the Blue Earth County History Center. Hundreds of years ago, Minnesota played a key role in the fur trade, which stretched across five continents. Visitors to the exhibit can lift a 45-pound Voyageur’s pack, become a fur trader for the day, learn how the fur trade shaped Native American art and discover how beaver pelts could be transformed into sleek, stately hats that were all the rage among wealthy Europeans. While at the History Center, visit the Blue Earth County History Museum. Visit www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com for hours and admission.

Young Historians takes place Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is a free, hands-on History workshop for kids that helps them learn about Blue Earth County's natural history.

History Bits and Bites takes place on the third Thursday of each month at noon. Thursday, January 19 features Caleb Wunderlich, who is restoring the Old Stone Home on 6th Street. Wunderlich plans to talk about the progress made on the house and where he plans to go from here. Cost is $5 for Adults and is free for BECHS Members.

Winter wonderland: Frozen Fun in Blue Earth County Exhibit opens January 21. The exhibit takes a look back on local winter sports and fashions as well as the 1920 Mankato Winter Carnival. The exhibit is on display until April 1st and is free and open to the public.