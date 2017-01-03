SROC Hosts Institute For Ag Professionals Research Update

The Southern Research and Outreach Center hosts the Institute for Ag Professionals Research Update.

The program features research strategies for today's changing pests, diseases, verities, and nutrient and environmental recommendations for people that help advise farmers.

"These people influence roughly 6 million acres of corn soybean production in the state so it's a high impact serious of meetings and it's a great time to hold it because then they will be meeting with their clients, etc. so the tech transfer information transfer is great and it's a great opportunity."

This is the first of six cities that will hold the Ag Professional Update.

--KEYC News 12