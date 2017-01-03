Waseca Schools Moving Away From MCA Testing

The MCAs are part of the accountability system that was first imposed by no child left behind.

"The MCAs have evolved into a system where we rank schools so this schools better than that school because they do better on MCAs making parents think they can make decisions based on that information," Superintendent, Tom Lee said.

Although the tests might be beneficial for the state, they aren't helpful to the schools at all.

"We take the tests in the spring and we don't get the results until the fall so how are we supposed to use those results to improve the outcomes for students," Lee said.

Adding that Waseca's flooding back in September was a traumatizing time for many people.

"So do you think that all things in Waseca remain the same for the rest of the year do you think that the kids will test roughly the same as they did last year or do you think that the impact of that trauma and the impact that that has had on families may influence what they learn and how well they do in the fall," Lee said.

Preferring to try other options like MAP tests that provides immediate results.

"We can see what the strengths and weaknesses are, we can see how successful we've been we can adjust and we can allow for some time to do that," Lee said.

However, right now a fair movement gives Waseca and other schools the option of sending home opt out forms encouraging parents to sign.

Parents choosing to do so give permission for their kid not to participate in MCA testing.

"So if everyone opts out then my participation would be zero so then I wouldn't have to but we would have to have everyone opt out vs. the board saying we're not going to do MCAs anymore," Lee said.

ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) is the new federal law governing k12 education had some promise to allow local school districts to determine their own assessment plan.

“But our state is currently interpreting it as nope we're still going to stick with the MCAs so not a whole lot of options for us," Lee said.

--KEYC News 12