SouthPoint Financial Credit Union Opens Branch in North Mankato

SouthPoint Financial Credit Union opens a brand new branch in North Mankato.

January 3 is the first day open for the North Mankato location. SouthPoint Financial is a not–for–profit co-op. For the next two weeks you can stop by, ask questions, and enjoy a hot coco bar!



"Stop in and find out. We're obviously new to North Mankato. First credit union I believe in North Mankato when we did our history check. Stop in, see what we have to offer. The member experience that we provide is phenomenal. That's what we hang our hats on here at SouthPoint," Joel Heitner, the St. Peter and North Mankato branch president, said.





South–Point Financial has other branches in Sleepy Eye, Springfield, New Ulm, and St. Peter.