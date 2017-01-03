New Dispatching System Makes Kato Cab Easier, More Efficient

KATO Cab now has a high–tech dispatch system. Kato Cab says the new computerized system allows the dispatcher to see the driver's exact location, the time they arrived, and makes dispatching a taxi cab much easier. They're now able to keep up with business more efficiently and they're even thinking of expanding because the digital dispatch system makes it so easy.



"It's made us a much more efficient company. And some of the things that would fall between the cracks with the digital system... or with the other system, the radio dispatch don't happen anymore because they're all digitally marked on the screen," Jay Zabel, Kato Cab's general manager said.

Kato Cab said they responded to almost 1,000 calls on New Year Eve and had 25 vehicles out on the road. They say it's all because of the new digital dispatching system and the FREE Kato Cab app.

"Well I think one of the things that it's done is put us at place where we're ready to expand again, because we're as busy as the number of cars and number of drivers we have right now, can handle," Zabel said.