2017 Legislative Session Begins

It's the day Minnesota's lawmakers have been waiting for since a late night on November 8.

Today's start to the 90th Biennium of the Legislative Session was a bit more ceremonial for the members of Minnesota's House and Senate as they get a chance to share what they do with their families and are officially sworn into office.

Rep. David Bly (DFL - Northfield) said, "I'm used to the formality of the session and the roll calls that we have to go through to elect the various officials and it was a good day."

With day one under their belts, lawmakers are setting off on busy weeks and months ahead of carrying out the people's business.

And for Republican Senator Gary Dahms, it's a task he's completing in the role of an assistant leader in the Senate.

Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls) said,"We can get some good legislation done. We have the House in the majority on the Republican side and the Senate in the majority on the Republican's side and so we'll need to work with Governor Dayton to get some good legislation done."

This session is promising to keep lawmakers busy, with key items to finish from the 2016 Legislative Session and new issues like health care premium relief and passing a budget bill.

That's combined with all the other legislation lawmakers hope to get passed.

Rep. Bly said, "We've been talking about more experiential learning and working on assessments that really show what students are able to do rather than just testing."

And in the early days of the legislative session, lawmakers are expressing optimism in what they hope to accomplish.

Dahms said, "Walk into that Senate floor, Senate chambers and you realize what responsibility you've been given and you really step back and think about what you want to try to get done in the next session."

The session is expected to end no later than May 22.

