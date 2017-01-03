Minnesota's Capitol Reopens After Three Years Of Work

As Minnesota's lawmakers ring in a new legislative session, it's as work on the capitol restoration project nears completion.

The three-year, $310 million project restored original aspects of the capitol to how they looked when it open in 1905, along with some upgrades to modernize the building.

The work repairs more than a century of wear and tear to the building, inside and out, helping to bring the stone back to the original color when the capitol opened.

Today is also the first time the public got a chance to tour the restored building, spotlighting artwork and the new features of the capitol.

State Capitol Historical Site Site Manager Brian Pease said, "The three goals of the project was the life safety, the building functionality and also the historical integrity, so that can be a tough balance because you still want to keep all the historical elements in place but also want to keep it a very safe place and a place that functions for the day to day state government process that takes place here each day and each year.

The work isn't done yet as crews complete the finishing touches.

There's a grand reopening scheduled for August 11-13.

--KEYC News 12