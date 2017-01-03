KEYC - Kato Insurance Buys Willard and Williams

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Kato Insurance Agency is absorbing Willard and Williams Insurance Agency, with the new team set to move in once the expansion at Profinium Place is complete.
 
The owner and three employees at Willard and Williams will keep working at their current location until then.

The agency started in Mankato in 1901.

Kato Insurance began in 1983, and has policy holders in 12 states.

-- KEYC News 12