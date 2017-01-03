Kato Insurance Buys Willard and Williams

The Redwood Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place yesterday afternoon.
A repeat offender is charged for the second time in less than a month with indecent exposure.
Saturday, many men and women traveled to Le Sueur to partake in a unique race.
A recent Iowa Supreme Court ruling means black defendants on trial in Iowa have a better chance of challenging all-white juries.
