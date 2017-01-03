Surprenant Donates $100,000 To Mankato East

Mankato East receives a $100,000 donation from a former student.



Chad Surprenant, class of '88, and current President of ISG in Mankato, announced the donation at Tuesday's school board meeting.

Saying he hoped the donation would encourage others to give as well.



"My parents taught me that you take the gifts you have and the resources you have and it's an obligation to do good things with those things," Surprenant said.



The money will go to four different sports programs at East, as well as the school's Art Department.

