Whitlock Sworn-In For North Mankato City Council

The North Mankato city council finalizes a zoning change on the north end of town and welcomes a new member.



Along with getting a report from the city's fire department and the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, the North Mankato City Council incorporated recently altered small lot zoning rules into their comprehensive plan for the chunk of land North of Timm Road between Lookout and Lor Ray.

It was the first official action taken by new council member Jim Whitlock.

He was sworn in tonight prior to the meeting by Judge Bradley Walker.

He replaces Kim Spears, who didn't run this past cycle.

Billy Steiner was also sworn in after winning re-election and Mayor Mark Dehen was sworn in for his third term as mayor.

