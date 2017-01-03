Legislative Session Welcomes New Lawmakers To St. Paul

This legislative session is welcoming more than 40 new lawmakers to the state capitol.

Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) said, "It been great, as a freshman senator, learning the ropes, learning the building, learning the personnel."

Minnesota's lawmaker class of 2017 are now a permanent part of the state history.

For most, it was a day they spent surrounded by family and friends.

But now that they're sworn in, there's a lot ahead for them to learn.

These freshman lawmakers say they will be looking for advice from their colleagues and other state officials to help them land on their feet in this new role.

Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-Mankato) said, "There's quite a bit of experience here in the Senate, some of my colleagues have been in the Senate since last century, so that's nice to be able to go down the hall and talk to them, ask them what's worked, what's been effective and also to be able to go meet with the various agencies."

As they walk onto the floor and take their seat, these new lawmakers say there's a lot for them to accomplish to serve their constituents back home.

Sen John Jasinski (R-Faribault) said, "Looking forward to representing my district, hoping to get things done and try to make it as calm as possible and not contentious and really working together to get a good fix for Minnesota and make Minnesota a better state."

And that's something new lawmakers will get a chance to do in what's shaping up to be a busy legislative session.

--KEYC News 12