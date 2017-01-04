Iowa Officials:2 Wintertime Viruses Ramping Up In Iowa

Iowa officials are reporting outbreaks of two wintertime viruses, norovirus and the flu.

Experts say flu and norovirus are often mistaken for each other even though their symptoms differ. Flu viruses tend to cause coughing, sneezing, body aches and fevers. Noroviruses tend to cause vomiting and diarrhea.

The Iowa Public Health Department also says a second confirmed flu victim has been reported _ an elderly man with underlying health conditions in central Iowa.

Health experts say they’re concerned because of a rare occurrence this flu season: All four main flu strains are circulating in the state.