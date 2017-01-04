Human Services Official Says Sex Offender Program Needs More Money

The head of the agency that operates the Minnesota Sex Offender Program is welcoming an appeals court's decision that the program is constitutional, but she says the Legislature needs to provide more money to keep it that way.

The program holds civilly committed sex offenders long after they complete their prison sentences.

Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper says the program faces "significant challenges" in complying with other court orders to move people in advanced treatment stages into less-restrictive settings. Piper says the courts have ordered provisional discharges for six people but there's no place to send them.

She says the program is seeking money for 30 new beds on its St. Peter campus outside of the facility's razor wire for people approaching release. She says money is also needed for two community-based facilities elsewhere.

Piper says she hasn't heard of any significant disruptions by residents disappointed with the ruling.