Area Nonprofits Among Those Selected As DEED Lending Partners

Two area organizations are among the 23 nonprofits selected to take part in a new statewide lending program that works to help struggling businesses.

The new statewide program, funded through DEED, is meant to increase economic opportunities for businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, low–income communities or people with disabilities.

DEED is granting the Hutchinson Southwest Initiative Foundation $100,000 and the Owatonna Southern Minnesota Imitative Foundation $50,000.

Funded organizations will, in turn, make loans ranging from $5–150,000 to small businesses across the state.

All of those loans will be approved by DEED and the repayment of those funds will go into a revolving loan process.