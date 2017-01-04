One Bulb Changed During This Season's Mankato Wreath Campaign

The Mankato Department of Public Safety's wreath campaign ends with firefighters having to change one clear bulb to red.

The keep the wreath bright, prevent a red light campaign runs from November through January 1st.

The goal is to keep the wreath displayed at the Public Safety Center lit with clear bulbs. Red bulbs represent preventable fires and blue bulbs represent preventable injuries.

"We had no blue bulbs placed on the wreath this year. Those indicate a fire related injury. The one fire occurred on December 1st and amounted to $2,500 worth of damage," said Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson with Mankato Public Safety.

Last year the bulbs remained clear throughout the campaign with no preventable fires or injuries. On average, firefighters say there are approximately four preventable fires in a year.

--KEYC News 12