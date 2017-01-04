Highest Gas Prices In Three Years Expected In 2017

2017 is expected to cost you a little more dough than you may be used to when you head to the pump.

GasBuddy is forecasting the highest gas prices in three years.

Motorists are expected to spend $355 billion on gas in 2017..that’s $52 billion more than last year.

The yearly average is also expected to cost you 36 cents more than in 2016.

The spike is expected to take place mid-February and peak around May.

Factors that play into the increase include federal or state tax changes, a change in administration, and currency fluctuations.