Plymouth Couple Charged With Neglect In Son's Death

A Plymouth couple is charged with neglect in the death of their 7-year-old son.

Authorities say Seth Johnson received no professional medical care for his physical ailments and died from an inflamed pancreas and possible infections from various wounds in March 2015.

Thirty-nine-year-old Timothy Johnson and 38-year-old Sarah Johnson have been charged with gross misdemeanor child neglect in Seth's death.

A complaint says the Johnsons had ``issues'' with going to doctors and chose not to seek medical attention for their adopted son.

Sarah Johnson's father, Mark Barrett, says his daughter and son-in-law attributed Seth's troubles to having a drug-addicted birth mother. Barrett says that made a difference in how the parents approached the care of their son.