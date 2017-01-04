Parents Of Twin Cities Teacher React To Son's Killing At Mankato Hotel

The parents of a Twin Cities teacher who was shot and killed by a Mankato police officer are speaking out for the first time.

33-year-old Chase Tuseth was shot and killed at the Country Inn and Suites early Saturday morning.

Hotel employees had called 911 to report that he was throwing things and being disorderly.

Officer Gary Schnorenberg arrived and tried to arrest Tuseth, but shot him after witnesses say he started hitting and kicking the officer.

Tuseth's parents say they're shocked by the violent end to their son's life.

"I feel like that's not my son. I don't know exactly all what happened, but nowhere in my realm of my imagination can I identify with that person," Mickie Tuseth said.

"We've not been angry or mad at the police or, you know, deputies or anybody. We're just trying to grasp what happened," Tony Tuseth said.

Mickie and Tony, say their son was working as a biology teacher at Tokata Learning Center in Shakopee.

Tuseth's family says he was a world traveler, having lived in Japan and South Korea, working as a teacher in the latter.

Tuseth's family says his funeral will be held Saturday. Officer Schnorenberg has been with Mankato Police for 30 years. He was treated for minor injuries and has been put on standard administrative leave.