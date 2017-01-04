MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Tight Profit Margins In Crop Production Likely To Continue In 2017

Farm Management Analyst Kent Thiesse, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the agricultural outlook for 2017. Thiesse says many farmers are coming off of 2016 with mixed profitability. Looking ahead, the profit margins for corn and soybean production are looking very tight. He says land rental and the price of crops play into that outlook. Thiesse says the best thing farmers need to do now is focus on optimizing their bushels and production, look for marketing opportunities and try to control costs. The University of Minnesota Center for Farm Financial Management has a website called FINBIN, which allows farm operators, ag lenders, farm management advisors and others to look at average income levels, direct and overhead expenses and net return levels on farms. You can check it out here: https://finbin.umn.edu/