Ivy Lewis Enters Guilty Plea

The North Mankato woman charged with over $200,000 of theft and forgery from Mankato Motors has entered a guilty plea.



51–year–old Ivy Lewis has pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one for check forgery.

She was charged last August with 14 counts for felony theft and check forgery for stealing $275,000 from Mankato Motors, dating back to 2013.

The other 12 counts will be dismissed once sentencing is finalized.

At a Jan. 4 plea hearing, a presentencing investigation was also ordered.

The complaint says that false warranty claims were signed over to the North Mankato American Legion where Lewis controlled banking.

Her sentencing has been set for March 24.

--KEYC News