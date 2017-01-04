WYSIWYG Kicks Off New Year With Healthy Recharge

Marie and Kristi found a purpose after both experienced a health crisis in their family.

"My husband was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2012 and Marie's husband was diagnosed with colorectal cancer 1998," Owner, Kristi Schuck said.

Taking the role as caregivers, they wanted to do everything they could to support their health.

"Both of us found juicing as one way that we could provide superior nutrition and something that we could do to help them and feel that we were contributing to their health," Owner, Marie Farley Christiansen said.

Creating a special bond and support system between the two that will last a lifetime.

"Both of our husbands died at the age of 40, both of us had three children all the same ages, I mean it was just uncanny, all the coincidences so we knew juicing gave us purpose in our illness and in the disease," Farley Christiansen said.

And now it brings purpose to the community with their juicing bar What You See Is What You Get otherwise known as WYSIWYG that opened a year ago.

"We all have a large area in our health that we can take charge of and that you don't need to be in a health crisis to have superior nutrition and so we want everybody to have that," Christiansen said.

The start of the New Year and the anniversary of opening their business, they decided it would be a great way to introduce people to the idea of juice cleansing by offering a coached cleanse experience.

"We firmly believe you're better together and doing a cleanse with somebody, taking charge of your health with the support of your friends or coaches tends to be pivotal to the success of your experience," Schuck said.

To not just give them the product and details, but to help them through the entire process by creating group texts to have a continuous support group.

"If you're going through detoxification of a lot of maybe chemicals maybe diet soda or whatever that can just really give somebody a headache so we're going to be here to coach you through it and say hang in there," Christiansen said.

The cleanse consists of three 5–day periods including the pre–cleanse, juicing cleanse, and post–cleanse.

1 or 3 day options are also available.

--KEYC News 12