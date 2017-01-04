Prepping For Tax Season

Tax filing season begins on January 23rd...

Making it a good time for everybody to start going through their tax records to gather all your information needed to document your income and deductions.

The due date for employees filing W2 and 1099 forms has changed to January 31st.

Individuals that purchased their health care through a market place like MnSure will receive a document that needs to be completed in order to recalculate your premium tax credit.

If that doesn't get filed the IRS will and has rejected the tax returns.

"The other thing to watch for is a lot of these federal tax rules that are in place. we still have some issues with Minnesota they're not conforming to all the federal rules. I know the governor gas said that he wants some swift action in January on some tax bills so we're waiting to hear if Minnesota will adapt some of these federal taxes deductions on your federal return," Clifton-Larson-Allen Accountants, Principal Jim Heilman said.

The individual filing season closes on April 18th.

--KEYC News 12